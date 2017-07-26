Capital police seize booze in late night raid

by Raja Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Ramana Police Station team has arrested four bootleggers during a raid at a house in Sector G-11/1, near Aslam market, and recovered 1020 litre alcoholic drinks, 34 cans of beer, and other illegal brewing items, a police spokesman said.

On a tip off regarding liquor preparing setup in sector G-11/1 by a bootlegger Malik Yasir, SP (Saddar) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal constituted a special team for raid headed by DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir.

This team, including SHO of P.S Ramana, Inspector Irshad Ali Abro, Sub-Inspector Shamas Akbar and others, raided the informed place and arrested four persons from the crime scene. They have been identified as Malik Yasir, Mohsin Javed, Hammad and Naeem; police team recovered 1020 litre liquor, 34 cans, four flavoured bottles – from the vehicle (LEI-3651) – and other brewing items from the crime scene.

Talking to Pakistan Today, SHO Ramana Police Station, Irshad Ali Abro said that the liquor was being prepared through illegal and sub-standard substances. “We already have intelligence reports on few locations within Islamabad, where drugs and liquor are produced using highly dangerous substances and police are planning a cleanup operation”, he added.

Sources said that different illegal methods are being used in the hidden world of this business to pack sub-standard alcohol into fancy packing of famous brands.

According to experts, distilling alcohol safely requires precise conditions to ensure methanol or methyl alcohol is separated from the drink. Sometimes, certain herbs or chemicals might be added to increase the strength or improve the flavour, and these can react badly with other chemicals.

It is important to mention that many people die every year due to consumption of poisoned alcohol.

The case has been registered against the culprits under the relevant section and further investigation is underway.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has appreciated the overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure the arrest of those involved in bootlegging.