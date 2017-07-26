Arif Nawaz appointed as new IG Punjab

Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz on Wednesday has been appointed as the new Punjab Inspector General during a welcoming ceremony held in IG office Lahore.

Recruits of the police force presented guard of honour to Punjab IG whose after the post had been left vacant for quite a long time.

While addressing the ceremony, Arif Nawaz said that the sacrifices laid by the police martyrs were a ray of hope for him. He stressed that the sacrifices would not go in vain.

“Police personnel have been targeted in Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab. Our police have been well-trained. They should work with passion and eliminate the terror elements,” he added.

“Change will be brought wherever it is needed. Punjab police will strive to improve its performance,” he said.

He seemed to be calm and relaxed while answering questions and when asked about the uniform change he said that he matter would be concluded after consultation of all authorities.