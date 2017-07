Former Pakistan cricketer Saleem Malik has decided to join professional politics

Malik has joined Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) during a meeting with its leader Pervez Elahi.

He ensured his full support and cooperation to the party.

The ex-cricketer will play politics from PML-Q platforms and will represent the party on different forums.

It should be noted that Malik has represented Pakistan from 1987 till 1999.