3-day physical remand of suspended SECP chairman approved by court

ISLAMABAD: A court on Wednesday allowed a three-day physical remand of Zafar Hijazi, the suspended Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chairman over record tampering charges in Panama Case.

Hijazi was made to appear before the court by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) today after his four-day physical remand deadline ended.

Hijazi had been admitted to the hospital for two of the four days for his treatment for kidney infection, and the remaining two days in FIA’s custody, Hijazi’s counsel apprised the court.

Hijazi has been summoned to the court on July 29 after his latest remand expires.

A 28-page inquiry report by the FIA inquiry team submitted to SC on July 9 had found Hijazi guilty of tampering the records of companies owned by the Sharif family. The team report also backed the stance of the JIT probing the offshore assets of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family in connection with the Panama Case.

Before Hijazi was taken into custody, his legal counsel had argued in court SECP officials tampered records of Chaudhry Sugar Mills as per their own will without any coercion.