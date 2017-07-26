2 Pakistani documentaries proudly nominated for Emmy Awards

Two Pakistani documentaries including Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy’s documentary A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness have been nominated for three Emmy Awards.

The documentary highlighting honour killings has been proudly nominated in three categories: Best Documentary, Outstanding Short Documentary and Outstanding Music and Sound.

Three Emmy nominations! Couldn’t be more proud of my team at @SOCFilms! Let’s bring them home! https://t.co/0Z9GE7QJGm #Emmy2017 — Sharmeen Obaid (@sharmeenochinoy) July 26, 2017

Sharmeen has already won an Emmy for her documentary Saving Face and Children of Taliban.

The other nomination is Muhammad Ali Naqvi’s Among the Believers in the category of Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary.