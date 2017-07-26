12000 Sindh police officials involved in suspicious activities: Report

Over 12000 policemen recruited in Sindh Police hold a suspicious background.

These stats were provided to Supreme Court’s (SC) Karachi Registry through a report compiled by inquiry committee headed by Additional IG Rana Sanaullah Abbasi in a case seeking to taking action against officials with a criminal record.

The report has compiled analysing the record of as much as 100,000 policemen. Out of 100,009 police officials investigated, 15000 were summoned by courts across Sindh while 11,000 were given a clean chit.

Expressing concern during the court proceedings, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah inquired about the action taken against police high-level officials involved in criminal activities.

“Why no action has been taken against the police high ups. It is unfair to hold only junior officers accountable for alleged involvement in crimes while letting seniors roam freely,” remarked Shah.

Shah instructed action against all those involved in punishable offences without any discrimination whereas he summoned Sindh Chief Secretary along with list containing names of officials against whom action has been taken.

The hearing was adjourned till July-28.