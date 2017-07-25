Younis Khan wants more women participation in sports

Encouraging women to participate in sports, former captain of Pakistan cricket team Younis Khan has said that parents should be bound encourage their daughters to participate in sports for physical and mental growth.

While commenting on women cricketers at a ceremony in Karachi Younis said “We talk about women cricket team, I think it is very much up to parents who should encourage daughters to participate in sports”

Younis also revealed that his daughter is interested in cricket. “My daughter loves cricket and she may start playing soon,” said the former captain.

“I want my son Owais Khan to play squash and win tournaments for Pakistan like Jahangir Khan,” Younis said while being a legendary batsman himself.