We should focus on controlling infections: LGH principal

Post Graduate Medical Institute and LGH Principal Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab has stressed upon the need to fully act upon the principles of cleanliness and hygienic atmosphere as per instructed by the Health Care Commission so that the number of diseases and patients could be minimized in the hospital.

He was addressing a workshop held at Lahore General Hospital in this regard. Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab said that in private and public hospitals we should work on controlling infection and waste management has key role in this respect. He pointed out that constant measures should be adopted to ensure standard and quality of cleanliness.

Infection Control Lahore General Hospital In-charge Qurat-ul-Ain said that doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, patients and their attendants should work as a team for healthy atmosphere and observe laid down instructions in the hospital. Other speakers highlighted the role of awareness among masses not to spit here and there and have knowledge to properly use bath rooms.

Similarly, unnecessarily visit of children in the hospitals also create problem and enhance risk to spread disease. Properly disposal of used syringes, drips and other medical equipments also important to minimum the hazards of infection, speakers concluded.