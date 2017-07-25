Take away his twitter! Rishi Kapoor is at it again.

Rishi Kapoor is no stranger to controversy especially when it comes to his Twitter handle, one that received heavy flak for his comments against the Pakistan Cricket Team during the ICC Champions trophy.

The actor has once again found himself facing backlash after his recent comment on the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 match between India and England. In his attempt at wishing the Indian team best wishes Kapoor, regrettably, messed up for a second time.

Waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly’s act on the balcony of The Lords Ground,London,when India beat England 2002 NatWest series final! YO pic.twitter.com/z1XAde3JLb — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2017

The match in question was being played at Lords, where Indian captain Sourav Ganguly famously took off his shirt and waved it to fans after India won the Natwest series against England in 2002. Many people were, for good reason, in outrage finding the tweet offensive and sexist.

Needless to say, Rishi Kapoor was trolled for the comment.

Sir aaj jack daniels ya black label 😑 — johnny (@o9o9o9o9e) July 23, 2017

None I guess. Ye bus satheyaa gaya hai.

Bottle ka itna high Nahi hota jitna old age ka high hota hai. — Annie Bhutto (@bhutto_annie) July 23, 2017

A shred of sanity. sir women’s world cup hai. How can they repeat of Sourav Ganguly’s act? — Salman Khan (@Rajibsingha_) July 23, 2017

Sir, you could have used this pic: pic.twitter.com/TUEfhyiuNH — Suvajit Mustafi (@RibsGully) July 23, 2017

Feeling targeted, Rishi Kapoor tried to clarify his statement, arguing that the tweet was misunderstood and that people have ‘wrong ’ minds.