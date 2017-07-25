Take away his twitter! Rishi Kapoor is at it again.

Rishi Kapoor is no stranger to controversy especially when it comes to his Twitter handle, one that received heavy flak for his comments against the Pakistan Cricket Team during the ICC Champions trophy.

The actor has once again found himself facing backlash after his recent comment on the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 match between India and England. In his attempt at wishing the Indian team best wishes Kapoor, regrettably, messed up for a second time.

 

The match in question was being played at Lords, where Indian captain Sourav Ganguly famously took off his shirt and waved it to fans after India won the Natwest series against England in 2002. Many people were, for good reason, in outrage finding the tweet offensive and sexist.

Needless to say, Rishi Kapoor was trolled for the comment.

 

 

 

 

Feeling targeted, Rishi Kapoor tried to clarify his statement, arguing that the tweet was misunderstood and that people have  ‘wrong ’ minds.

 

 

 

 



