Sanaullah says opponents relying on undemocratic ways

Punjab Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah has said that certain quarters are using the Supreme Court to conspire against Pakistan.

“Hope the judges don’t let such people succeed in their designs,” he said while speaking to media here on Monday. “These conspirators need to be curbed. We understand that the honourable judges will always choose what is best for the country,” he said.

The minister said that using articles 62 (qualification for parliament membership) and 63 (disqualification from parliament membership) of the constitution like Article 58(2)b will be rejected by the nation. The Article 58(2)b had granted the president the power to dissolve the National Assembly if a situation has arisen in which the federal government cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the constitution and an appeal to the electorate is necessary.

Sanaullah said that the PML-N opponents were relying on undemocratic ways to remove the prime minister. They (the opponents) knew it would be difficult for them to defeat Nawaz Sharif in the general elections of 2018, he said.

He further said that no one was hearing what senior politician Javed Hashmi has been saying. On Imran Khan, he remarked that when it comes to his accountability, he (Imran) claims to have no record of anything. “During last elections, people came out to vote for Nawaz Sharif. The people wanted Nawaz Sharif to win,” he said.

“Pakistan’s 200 million population is sitting silently, it is about time people raise their voices,” he said, adding that a conspiracy was being hatched against Pakistan at a time when the country has eliminated terrorism and load shedding. “Pakistan is on the verge of dropping an economic bomb in the form of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” he said.

“Whenever Pakistan is progressing, this is what happens to us,” he said. Responding to Sanaullah’s media talk, opposition leader Khursheed Shah remarked that PML-N was trying to pressurise the Supreme Court. PML-N always tries to take advantage of disagreements between different institutions, he said.