‘Rescue 1122 served 640 people during last 24 hours’

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided emergency services to 640 victims of 695 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

Statistics show that 123 accidents were reported in Lahore with 124 victims, 61 in Faisalabad with 74 injured and 33 in Multan with 41 victims.

According to the data, 582 motorbikes, 105 auto rickshaws, 62 motorcars, 35 vans, 11 passenger buses, 27 trucks and 78 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

Rescue 1122 staffers have shifted all injured to different hospitals of the province.