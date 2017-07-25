PTI, PPP activists join PML-Q

A delegation of senior lawyers of Lahore High Court belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party, headed by Rana Asad Munir advocate, called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior central leader Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here Monday and joined Pakistan Muslim League.

Delegation included Faisal Aman advocate, Irfan Ghaffar, Nadeem Aman, Ejaz Hussain Shah, Atif Ahmad and Mazhar Ali advocate. Welcoming the lawyers in the party fold, Ch Parvez Elahi said that our party has always been on the front for solving the problems of lawyers’ community on priority basis, established institution of prosecutor general during our tenure, set up consumer courts and formulated housing scheme for the lawyers.

Parvez Elahi said that the rulers will have to account for their doings, Panama case came from Allah Almighty for catching the corruption of the rulers. The people should not be dodged by their innocent faces this time because the Supreme Court has exposed their corruption to the people.