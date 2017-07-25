SC adjourns hearing of PTI chief’s disqualification case until July 31

ISLAMABAD: The disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has been adjourned until July 31.

During today’s hearing, Naeem Bukhari, Khan’s legal counsel presented his arguments.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi had the other day stated that the documents submitted by Imran Khan are incomplete and unverified. The documents pertain to the earnings from cricket and London flat.

Abaasi had petitioned to the Supreme Court to disqualify the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan based on his 15-point reply in the apex court claiming that Khan’s money trail is doubtful and misleading.

The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, will hear the case today.

Abbasi had petitioned in the SC late last year asking the court to disqualify Imran and PTI’s Jehangir Tareen for ‘not declaring their assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan and alleged that the two had violated the lncome Tax Ordinance 1979 and Peoples Act 1974’. The petition also alleges that the PTI is a ‘foreign funded party’.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had submitted on Monday a 700-page reply to the Supreme Court pertaining to the party’s foreign funding case.

The reply detailed that the PTI leaders collected funds from people with dual citizenship, adding that funds received by agent company are not illegal or foreign.

Reply further stated that PTI Chief Imran Khan raised funds from abroad to ensure transparency. Imran Khan presented all the details to the Supreme Court.

Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have also raised funds for their parties from abroad but are yet to submit details of their funding, the reply added.

It further added, the audit report of PTI accounts is not a due concern at present.

The report further claimed that Hanif Abbasi, the petitioner in the case is trying to tarnish the image of the party. The petitioner did not present any solid evidence to prove his case, details the reply.

Moreover, with regards to petitioner’s claim that PTI received funds from non-Muslims and foreign sources, the reply stated that the petitioner is seeking to batter the minority community of the country. The reply recognised the integral role of minorities in Pakistan’s progress. The response highlighted that the constitution of the country does not discriminate against non-Muslims.