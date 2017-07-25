PPP moves bill in Sindh assembly demanding Nawaz’s resignation

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Khairunisa Mughal on the directions of the party has on Tuesday presented a resolution in the Sindh Assembly urging Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resignation.

Opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz and Pakistan Muslim League – Functional, boycotted the assembly session as the bill was presented.

PPP leader Saeed Ghani criticised the ruling party during the session stating ‘we want a respected leader as our PM.’

Muttahida Quami Movement – Pakistan lawmaker Faisal Subzwari also demanded accountability and end of corruption.

“Joint investigation teams should probe all of the 179 mega corruption cases pending with the National Accountability Bureau,” Subzwari said.