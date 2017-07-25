PM Nawaz arrives in Maldives on two-day official visit

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has arrived in Maldives on a two-day official visit today.

The prime minister is visiting Maldives on the invitation of President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, to be the chief guest at the celebrations of the 52nd Independence Day of the South Asian nation. The celebrations will be held on Wednesday (July 26, 2017).

During the visit, Prime Minister Nawaz will also hold official talks with the Maldivian president. A number of agreements and memorandums of understanding for cooperation in various fields would also be signed after the talks.

“Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with the Maldives which are characterised by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests. Diplomatic relations with Maldives, established on July 26, 1966, have grown from strength to strength,” the Foreign Office statement said.

Both the countries closely coordinate with each other at regional and international fora on issues of mutual importance. “Pakistan-Maldives relationship is marked by close and warm sentiments between the people of the two countries,” the statement said.

The visit of Prime Minister Nawaz will provide impetus to further strengthen bilateral relations with the Maldives in all areas including political, trade, economic, defence, tourism, education and people-to-people contacts. “The visit is in line with our pro-active policy of engagement with the countries of our region,” the Foreign Office statement said.