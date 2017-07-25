PM approves Abdul Basit’s early retirement request

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday approved the early retirement request, of senior Ministry of Foreign Affairs Officer Abdul Basit, sources informed.

Abdul Basit who is serving as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India had submitted an application to Sharif for his early retirement.

Basit was set to retire from the ministry of foreign affairs in April 2018.

Abdul Basit joined the foreign service of Pakistan in 1982 and has held several diplomatic assignments at Pakistani missions abroad.

Prior to his appointment as the High Commissioner to India in 2014, Basit served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany from May 2012 till March 2014.

Now, he will retire on August 01 instead of April 2018.