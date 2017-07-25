Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

PM Nawaz expresses sympathies with Afghan govt, people

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemns suicide attack in Kabul that has resulted in the loss of precious lives of many innocent Afghans and injuries to scores.

“We express our sincere condolence to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of those injured,” a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Ministry said. It said that terrorism was a common enemy and Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

In a statement, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also condemned the car bomb attack in Kabul and expressed sympathies with the government and people of Afghanistan on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, according to a PM Office statement issued here.

In a letter written to Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal, Leader of House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq expressed deep sorrow and grief over the Kabul attack and prayed for peace and stability in Pakistan and Afghanistan and hence the region.

He also conveyed heartiest condolence to the victim families and requested the ambassador to convey his message to the government and the people of Afghanistan. The blast occurred at around 6:40am local time (10:10 pm ET) on Monday, when a Toyota Corolla exploded in the city’s west, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

In a statement released by Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, the group said the Kabul bomb’s target was a bus carrying Afghan intelligence staff, but the Interior Ministry spokesman said that all the victims were civilians, including some employees of the Ministry of Mining and Petroleum.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah condemned the attack. “I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on civil servants in Kabul,” Abdullah said in a tweet. “Our security institutes will hold perpetrators accountable,” he said.