Pak, US enjoy exceptional relationship, says Aizaz Chaudhry

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry says Islamabad and Washington are enjoying an exceptional relationship for the last seven decades.

Addressing a gathering of Pakistani-Americans in Chicago, he said these relations are not only limited to government level but also encompass robust people-to-people ties.

Aizaz Chaudhry said Pakistan is emerging as a fast developing and modern republic in South Asia.

He urged Pakistani-American businessmen to avail immense business potential in Pakistan.

US Congressman Danny K Davis also attended the event and greatly appreciated the role of Pakistani-American community in strengthening robust ties between the two countries