Nisar contacts Punjab CM, assures help in investigation

Interior minister also extends support in identification of bodies

Minister for Interior Affairs Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday contacted Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a suicide attack on the Ferozpur Road in Lahore.

He strongly condemned the Lahore incident and assured federal government institutions’ assistance for investigation and identification of bodies. In their separate messages, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javeed Abbasi strongly condemned the Lahore blast.

They expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. They prayed for early recovery of the injured and sympathised with their families.

The suicide attack on the Ferozepur Road resulted in martyrdom of at least 26 people on Monday afternoon. The explosion over 60 people injured, out of which, 11 were said to be in precarious condition. Opposition leader Khursheed Shah, Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani were also among the ones denouncing the cowardly act.

They extended condolences to the families of martyrs and prayed for speedy recovery of injured people. PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow over the heart-wrenching incident and prayed to Almighty Allah to protect Pakistan. PTI chairman Imran Khan condemned the cowardly attack in Lahore. He prayed for the victims’ families and injured of the incident.

MARRIYUM CONDEMNS: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, while severely condemning the blast in Lahore, expressed deep sense of grief over the loss of precious lives, including the security personnel, and injuries to scores of other people.

“Such cowardly acts of terrorists cannot weaken our resolve in the battle against terrorism and extremism,” she said, adding such acts of ultimate bestiality invariably reinforced the resolve of the nation to take the fight against terrorists to its logical conclusion.

Marriyum said that the valiant armed forces, security and law enforcement agencies had broken the back of the terrorists and some of their remnants were now carrying out attacks out of desperation. “Terrorists are enemies of mankind and deserve no mercy,” she added.

Paying tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, the state minister reiterated that their sacrifices would not go waste, and the days were not far off when the scourge of terrorism would be completely eliminated.

Expressing sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families, she also prayed for divine forgiveness for the martyrs and the grant of courage and gratitude to their kith and kin to live without them.