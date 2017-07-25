Khawaja Asif rubbishes PTI leader’s claim of hidden UAE employment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar has claimed that PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif is also an employee of a Dubai-based firm. Dar claimed that Asif had not declared

Dar claimed that Asif had not declared his employment contract with the company in the nomination papers he filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Dar also posted on Twitter a copy of Asif’s Iqama.

سیالکوٹ کا درباری خواجہ بھی اقامے والا نکلا۔ ہور اقامے لوّوٗ؟ 😉 pic.twitter.com/ghxZY4jtL3 — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) July 25, 2017

Asif rubbished Dar’s allegations, stating that the salary he had received from the employment has been declared with the ECP and Federal Bureau of Revenue for the last 27 years.

“I receive the funds from proper banking channels from 1983,” he responded, adding that he operates a bank account in Abu Dhabi since 1983.