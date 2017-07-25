Imran Khan challenges Nawaz to do same after finding his forty year financial record

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, irritated by the ‘incomplete’ money trail speculations in the media, claims to have had has obtained 40 years old financial records.

Imran Khan took on twitter today to reveal with photos of records that he had got the records of about forty years of the financial trail.

Imran Khan has challenged Nawaz Sharif to show a similar money trail which he is confident Nawaz won’t be able to.



