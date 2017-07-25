Imran Khan challenges Nawaz to do same after finding his forty year financial record

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, irritated by the ‘incomplete’ money trail speculations in the media, claims to have had has obtained 40 years old financial records.

Imran Khan took on twitter today to reveal with photos of records that he had got the records of about forty years of the financial trail.

For those PMLN propagandists, esp but not only in MSR’s media house, my banking money trail’s complete record ready for handing to SC pic.twitter.com/mFzehAJNpb — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 24, 2017

Sussex Cty payments banking trail; bank record of London flat’s payments;K Packer payments bank trail; sponsorships earnings money trail https://t.co/F8N7WyJvTi — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 24, 2017

I challenge NS and his apologists, or any other pol ldr, to show a similar money trail and financial transparency. https://t.co/4xiAkfkJny — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 24, 2017

Despite not holding any public office, nor breaking any laws, I am still producing a 40- year old money trail before the nation and our SC. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 24, 2017

I want to thank Sharifs & their lackeys for their false accusations ag me which allowed me to dig out my 40-yr financial records — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 25, 2017

And thereby present myself for accountability before the nation. The same accountability process has exposed Sharif clan's financial crimes https://t.co/XtvyxHqIJo — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 25, 2017

Of money laundering, tax evasion, assets concealment plus crimes of forgery and perjury. Sharifs stand totally exposed before nation today https://t.co/VIK20feq7S — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 25, 2017

Imran Khan has challenged Nawaz Sharif to show a similar money trail which he is confident Nawaz won’t be able to.