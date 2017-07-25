FIR suggest Lahore suicide bomber was 15-16 years old, had two accomplices

The suicide responsible for the blast near Ferozepur Road was allegedly around 16-17 years old and arrived in a rickshaw, intelligence officials publicised on Tuesday.

However, the First Information Report (FIR) on Monday’s suicide attack suggests that the attacker was accompanied by two others.

The FIR, registered against three unidentified persons states, the bomber — who was 16-17 years old — bid farewell to two people before approaching policemen resting under the shade of a tree and blowing himself.

The suicide bomber travelled from Gajju Matta town to the site of in a rickshaw, intelligence officials further told.

Earlier reports had however claimed that the bomber travelled on a motorcycle.

All the motorcycles destroyed in the blast belonged to the victims, authorities said further.

DNA tests of the terrorist’s severed limbs are being conducted while further investigations are also under way. Investigators are attempting to identify the bomber and his facilitators and trace their movement.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the nation will avenge Monday’s cowardly attack while visiting the injured at the hospital today.