Dr Asif Kirmani awarded PML_N Senate ticket

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr. Asif Kirmani has been awarded the PML-N ticket for Senate.
Kirmani has been seen recently lashing out at political rivals during the JIT proceedings and has proven himself to be a loyal worker for PML-N. It is not the first time that PML-N has awarded its tickets to workers who ridicule their opponents as it is seen as a sign of loyalty to the family.
An other shoes licker award by corrupt Nawaz Sharif. no shame to this guy.