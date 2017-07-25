Dr Asif Kirmani awarded PML_N Senate ticket

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr. Asif Kirmani has been awarded the PML-N ticket for Senate.

Kirmani has been seen recently lashing out at political rivals during the JIT proceedings and has proven himself to be a loyal worker for PML-N. It is not the first time that PML-N has awarded its tickets to workers who ridicule their opponents as it is seen as a sign of loyalty to the family.



  2. muhammad said:

    An other shoes licker award by corrupt Nawaz Sharif. no shame to this guy.

