Popular American DJ Diplo has joined hands with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to compose the song Phurrrr for forthcoming Bollywood film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The song has been shot in Lisbon, Spain.

Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, will also feature Anushka Sharma. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set for release on August 4.

The movie explores the journey of SRK and Anushka across Europe.