Death anniversary of eminent writer Qudrtullah Shahab observed

The 31st death anniversary of eminent Urdu writer Qudratullah Shahab was observed on Monday.

Shahab was born in Gilgit on February 26, 1920. Shahab started writing in his early days both in Urdu and English languages. At the age of 16, he won an international essay competition organised by the Readers Digest, London. He graduated from Prince of Wales College, Jammu, and later from Government College Lahore.

Qudratullah Shahab had contributed in English and Urdu languages for contemporary newspapers and magazines of Pakistan Writers Guild.

He is best known for his autobiography Shahab Nama. He wrote Maan Ji (Collection of Short Stories) Nafsaanay, Surakh Feeta and Ya Khuda.

He also served as a civil servant and was elected a member of the executive board of UNESCO in 1968.

He died on 24 July 1986 in Islamabad and was buried in H-8 graveyard. On March 23, 2013, Pakistan Post issued a stamp with denomination of Rs 15 under the “Men of Letters” series in the honour of Qudratullah Shahab.