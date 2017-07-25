Body count: terrorists strike 18 times, claim 205 innocent lives during summer

PATTERN SUGGESTS TERRORISTS TARGET PAK, AFGHAN BORDERING AREAS

Data drops hint that Afghan soil being used to destabilise CPEC

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan reels from yet another terrorist attack in Lahore – where a suicide bomber struck Police officials on Monday – the year’s summer has proved to be fatal for the armed forces as well as minority groups. Especially, The Shia Muslims have been a major target of the bloodthirsty terrorists.

Of the terrorist attacks, ten have been gun attacks, six have been suicide bombings, while two attacks have been achieved by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

As per data collected by Jinnah Institute, a copy of which is available with Pakistan Today, a total of 18 terrorist attacks were reported between May 5 and July 24 of the year 2017, which claimed 205 innocent lives with the worst of attacks targeting Pakistan’s Shia community in Parachinar which left 72 people martyred, and over 200 injured.

Patterns suggest that terrorists attack Pakistan and Afghan bordering areas.

This provides credence to Islamabad’s claim that Afghan soil is being used to foment terror in Pakistan to destabilise China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to figures, total injured in these terrorist attacks are 378.

January 23 proved to be the unfortunate day when terrorists attacked two cities of the country – Quetta and Parachinar – both being hotbeds of terrorism where sectarian and ethnic terrorist organisations have been the most active.

In Parachinar, in twin bombings on June 23rd, the terrorists targeted Shia community leaving 72 people killed and over 200 injured.

The same day, Quetta was also targeted where 13 people were killed and 20 injured.

Both the cities normally bear the brunt due to their geographic location and Shia, Sunni divide. Quetta and Parachinar are also near to the Afghan border which is being manipulated by terrorists.

Pakistan has been accusing the hostile agencies that have been using Afghanistan to foment terror inside Pakistan. The Indian intelligence agency, Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) and National Directorate of Security (NDA) have allegedly been funding, training and equipping terrorist groups who use Pakistan, Afghan bordering areas to mount terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

Other than sectarian attacks, terrorists have also targeted labourers working on the projects related to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Balochistan’s coastal areas like Turbat and Mastung which drop further hints of the presence of hostile agencies behind these attacks.

On May 12, a suicide bomber detonated his vest near the vehicle carrying Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal’s (JUI-F) Secretary General, Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, at Mastung, leaving 27 people killed and 23 injured.

On May 5, terrorist attacked Chaman and left 12 innocent people killed and 40 injured.

Lahore has been the latest target where a suicide bomber blew his vest near a police gathering on July 24, leaving 26 killed and 54 injured. The dead included nine policemen including two real brothers.

These recent attacks have once again brought into the limelight the lack of progress on the National Action Plan as the government continues to be preoccupied with its political survival due to the Panama case hearings.