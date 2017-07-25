COAS to hold security meeting in Lahore today

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be heading a meeting at Corps Headquarters, Lahore today.

According to ISPR, the army chief is on his way from Rawalpindi to Lahore to hold a security meeting following the Lahore blast.

26 people, including nine policemen, were martyred and scores injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up near Lahore’s Ferozepur Road the other day.

Recently, ISPR DG Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had announced the commencement of a follow-up operation, Khyber-IV in Khyber Agency’s Rajgal Valley.

The DG ISPR had apprised that the valley, next to the Afghan border, is being used by Daesh and other local militant groups.

The army spokesperson had also provided a country-wide breakdown of the Operation Raddul Fasaad, that had been launched in February this year, stating that the operation had improved the overall security of the country.