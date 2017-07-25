About a million Afghans to be registered in KP

—Registration process to begin August 10

PESHAWAR: In a bid to ascertain the exact data of Afghan nationals illegally residing in different parts of the country, the government, with the collaboration of UNHCR and diplomatic missions from Afghanistan, is starting the registration process from August 10 next.

“So far a pilot project is in progress at Peshawar from last July 20,” remarked Afghan Refugees Additional Commissioner Waqar Maroof, when contacted by this correspondent, said that in the pilot program which is in progress through NADRA at Peshawar, token cards will be issued to 40 families. All such families are given appointment for enrollment of data from August 10.

Waqar Maroof said that for enrollment and registration of non-registered Afghans, 22 centres will be opened throughout the country. He added that 11 will be in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including 3 at Peshawar.

Officials said that the purpose of the enrollment drive is to ascertain the exact data of Afghan nationals residing in Peshawar and to protect them from police harassment. Waqar Maroof said that the estimated one million Afghans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be registered and the process continued until end of January 2018.

Besides Peshawar, there will be two registration centres at Nowshehra and one each in Haripur, Mansehra, Mardan, Lower Dir, Kohat and Hangu.

After enrollment, the Afghans will be issued special cards through which they would not only be given residential rights but will be given other facilities including education for children.

Officials believe that 2.3 million Afghans are residing in the country. Amongst them, only 1.3 are registered whereas one million are residing illegally. The Afghans, who are not registered, after getting registered through the ongoing process, will enjoy all facilities except the UNHCR voluntary repatriation package.