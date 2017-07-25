59% of Pakistan’s population wants Shehbaz to replace Nawaz: Gallup

According to a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan, 59 percent of the people of Pakistan believe Punjab Chief Minister and younger brother of PM Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif, is the potential substitute for the top spot.

41 percent people have said they would oppose the decision of appointing Shehbaz Sharif as the new premier.

After the astonishing findings by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report, a huge majority of the people seem to be demanding Nawaz’s resignation. 51 percent believe that Nawaz Sharif should step down, and 79 percent have shown their trust in judiciary and army.

When asked about the Supreme Court’s decision on Panama case, 36 percent said they liked the decision, 43 percent said they disliked it, and 21 percent did not give any answer. 40 percent people said they would have taken a strict decision if they were the judges of the apex court.