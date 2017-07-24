Suicide attack leaves 26 dead, as terror revisits Lahore

DIG Operations says bomber targets police on Ferozpur Road

Taliban claims responsibility, saying attacker use motorcycle

President, PM express grief, sorrow; call attack coward act

At least 26 people, including nine policemen, have been martyred while over 60 others were injured in a suicide attack in the Ferozepur Road area of the provincial capital on Monday afternoon, senior government official confirmed.

Talking to media, DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf said that the blast, which occurred at around 3:55pm, was a suicide attack and that police were the target. The Tehreek-i-Taliban claimed responsibility, stating that a suicide attacker had used a motorcycle bomb to target police officials.

#LahoreBlast: 6:45 update: 58 persons injured and 26 people have lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/vRCGVfeePC — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) July 24, 2017

A Police Department spokesperson confirmed that nine policemen were killed in the blast while the injured included at least six policemen. Rescue 1122 teams shifted the injured to nearby hospitals, where an emergency had been imposed.

Punjab government spokesperson Malik Mohammad Ahmed said that the attack had occurred at an old vegetable market in the Kot Lakhpat – a busy locality where chief minister office is also located nearby. A police officer said that the bombing targeted policemen who were providing security for the Lahore Development Authority, which was involved in demolition work targeting encroachments nearby.

After visiting the injured at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique and Minister for Primary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir have confirmed that at least 26 persons including seven policemen embraced martyrdom in Lahore explosion.

Imran Nazir said that 13 bodies were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital, nine to the General Hospital and four to the Ittefaq Hospital. He said that the emergency had been declared in all government hospitals and best medical facilities were being provided to the injured. He also said that identification process of the injured was under way.

To a question, the minister said that the initial investigation showed that it was a suicide attack. He feared increase in causalities as some injured were in critical condition. He said that heavy contingent of the police was deputed at the site to provide security to the LDA teams busy in an operation against old buildings at the vegetable market.

No words can express the grief which grips my heart right now. Blast destroyed many families, but terrorists can never destroy our resolve.. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 24, 2017

Ball bearings used in the making of the explosive device also caused damages to the nearby buildings. In the image, a broken window can be seen as a result.

As per reports, Arfa Karim Towers was evacuated following the blast. The following video shows the aftermath of the blast, as people approach the blast site and survey the damage.

Dr Ashraf said a police picket was targeted in the attack. “We are collecting evidence and this could be a suicide bombing. The death toll includes police and civilians,” he said. Several motorcycles and at least one vehicle were destroyed in the explosion.

Anti-riot police had been deployed for the activity. The police and other law enforcement personnel had reached the site of the incident soon after the bombing and cordoned off the area. Forensics teams had also collected evidence from the blast site to determine the nature of the explosion.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that terrorism cannot be ruled out as the motive behind the explosion. He said that security forces were conducting investigations while the government has started a security operation against terror outfits.

“Overall, the situation is much better when compared to 2011-12,” he told a questioner.

In separate statements, President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the Lahore blast in which precious lives were lost and prayed for the departed souls. They expressed condolences to the bereaved families to bear the loss with patience.

President Mamnoon said that such kinds of cowardly acts of terrorists could not deter resolve of the government and operation against extremism would continue. Prime Minister Nawaz directed the local administration to extend the best possible treatment to the injured and prayed for their swift recovery.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ferozepur Road links Lahore to Kasur and is a busy thoroughfare. Lahore’s Metro Bus also passes through this route. In April, six people were martyred and 15 others wounded when a bomber targeted a population census team in Bedian Road.

In February, a suicide bomber martyred 14 people, including senior police officers, when a suicide bomber hit close to the Punjab Assembly when hundreds of demonstrators had gathered for a protest.