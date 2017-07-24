Residents of Kasur rally against rising cases of rape, murder of minors

LAHORE: Residents of Kasur rallied to protest against an increase in rape and subsequent murder of minor girls. The rally started from Railway Station Chowk and ended at Adda Lilyani.

Cases of rape and murder have registered a marked increase in the recent months in the area. Participants claimed that at least eight minor girls had been raped and murdered in the past few days, but the accused had not been taken into custody.

Although police authorities claimed to have arrested suspects in the cases, protesters demanded that their identity be revealed. The protesters chanted slogans against the police and demanded justice from authorities.

The Senate approved a bill in 2016, making sexual assault against minors, child pornography and trafficking a punishable act, but the incidents continue to rise.