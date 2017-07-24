PTI submits detailed reply in SC regarding foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted on Monday a 700-paged reply to the Supreme Court pertaining to the party’s foreign funding case. The petitioner, Hanif Abbasi, had petitioned into the court that PTI chief Imran Khan should be disqualified for concealing his assets and receiving foreign funding.

The reply details that the PTI leaders collected funds from people with dual citizenship, adding that funds received by agent company are not illegal or foreign.

Reply further states that PTI Chief Imran Khan raised funds from abroad to ensure transparency. Imran Khan presented all the details to the Supreme Court.

Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have also raised funds for their parties from abroad but are yet to submit details of their funding, the reply adds.

It further adds, the audit report of PTI accounts is not a due concern at present.

The report further claims that Hanif Abbasi, the petitioner in the case is trying to tarnish the image of the party. The petitioner did not present any solid evidence to prove his case, details the reply.

Moreover, with regards to petitioner’s claims that PTI received funds from non-Muslims and foreign sources, the reply states that the petitioner is seeking to batter the minority community of the country. The reply recognised the integral role of minorities in Pakistan’s progress. The response highlighted that the constitution of the country does not discriminate against non-Muslims.