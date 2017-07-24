Nisar’s tease continues…

Much awaited presser postponed for today on account of back pain

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq latest leaguer on mission to woo interior minister

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Sunday postponed his scheduled press conference for today (Monday) on the pretext of ‘medical grounds’, leaving the gossips to go rife in the political circles of the federal capital.

Spokesman of the interior ministry said that the presser had been postponed as the minister had suffered a severe backache which made the minister to postpone the media interaction.

“The press conference to be addressed by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has been postponed until tomorrow. The postponement came due to a severe backache suffered by the minister, who has been asked to take complete rest,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the presser would be held today at 5pm.

“Media is requested not to speculate over the postponement. The only reason for the postponement is a health issue,” the spokesman added.

However, ruling party sources claim that the presser had been postponed following an important message was dropped to the minister by one of the family members of Sharifs.

“There is a breakthrough and it seems that the pressure tactic by Chaudhry Nisar is working. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has realised that the ouster of Nisar may prove to be the last straw to break the camel’s back. If Nisar leaves the party, many others may follow suit, causing floodgates to open with disgruntled lawmakers and party bigwigs angry with Sharif brothers,” a party leader told Pakistan Today.

The leaguer said that Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had been invited for a meeting with the prime minister at Murree on Saturday, where he joined the ruling family at dinner as well.

However, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the de-facto spokesperson for the prime minister, took to Twitter to contradict reports of the meeting.

“Ayaz Sadiq has been tasked to use his influence with Nisar, as both have been longtime fellows and friends. Perhaps, the message by Sadiq has made the minister to postpone the presser. Though Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had assured the prime minister to woo back Nisar, the angry minister only postponed the presser. This reflects some bargaining is going on,” the source added.

Asked what bargain was being eyed by the interior minister, the ruling party leader said that Nisar had plainly informed the ruling family that if the premier is disqualified, “he could not work with the prime minister—with whom he does not even feel comfortable.”

“The minister has clearly informed the premier that he had been loyal to his leadership and he would continue doing so. However, he could not get along with the new generation of Sharifs, who are now making decisions in the party,” the source added.

When asked who Nisar was referring to, the source said he could not name any of the family members.

“It’s up to you. Guess, who is making decisions while the prime minister is still functioning? It’s not only Nisar, in fact, there are many in the party who will prefer leaving the party if they have to deal with the expected successor of Sharif,” the source added.

The source revealed that Nisar was angry for not being consulted by the prime minister regarding the strategy to deal with Panama Leaks case. Moreover, the minister was also furious over the ruling family’s barrage of accusations against state institutions for efforts to ‘fix’ the prime minister through judiciary.

Another reason for the minister to leave abroad has been the reports suggesting that those who are likely to take over the top slot, in case the prime minister is disqualified, are the worst adversaries of the interior minister.

“Defence Minister Khwaja Asif is not on speaking terms with the interior minister. Moreover, the interior minister believes that the latest accusations against him came from Ahsan Iqbal, who went to a television talk show to criticise him. Both are being termed among the front runners for the top slot. Nisar believes he simply can’t [get along] with those who are being patted to take up the job, if PM is disqualified,” the source added.

Another PML-N lawmaker views that Nisar was only wrangling to put further pressure on the prime minister.

“It’s a clear cut blackmail. Chaudhry Nisar is damaging the party in the most difficult of times. It’s nothing more than arm-twisting,” the lawmaker concluded.