Nisar addresses presser; declines to talk about political scenario

Federal Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, in his much-awaited press conference, condemned the bomb blast at Ferozepur Road, Lahore today and declined to talk about political matters in light of the gravity of the incident.

He said, “Today, I had planned to talk about a lot of things, but due to the tragic Lahore incident, I will not talk about anything political.” At least 15 people including one security official were killed and a dozen injured in the blast that took place near the Arfa Karim Towers, in the Sabzi Mandi area.

He highlighted that several law enforcement officers from police and other departments died in the attack as there was an ongoing anti-encroachment process in the area. “We need to focus all our attention on this tragic incident,” he said. He told it will be inappropriate to talk about political matters due to the grief. Nisar extended his support for the families of victims.

The interior minister apologised to media persons and said he will discuss the political unrest and rumours later on.

Earlier, Nisar’s press conference was delayed due to an ‘extreme backache’.