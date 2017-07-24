New Thor: Ragnarok trailer revealed

Thor: Ragnarok may just be Marvels wildest and most action-packed movie yet; with a recently revealed trailer at Comic-Con’s Hall H, along with interesting new details about the upcoming movie.

Imprisoned in a distant corner of the universe after having his beloved Mjolnir shattered by Hela (Cate Blanchett), The Goddess of Death, Thor comes across a much-changed Hulk, who can now surprisingly talk, “Because he’s been the Hulk for two years now, he has the vocabulary of a two-year-old. So we have a speaking Hulk.” said Mark Ruffalo.

The trailer itself was spectacular for many reasons, not only does it combine two of the best Marvel stories into one, it also looks like a lot of fun, something that was lacking in the previous Thor films.

The trailer received a thunderous response from fans, who didn’t take long to express their excitement on Twitter

The released trailer also saw new character Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) kicking some serious butt, alongside Karl Urban’s Skurge, and the return of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

Thor Ragnarok hits Cinemas on the 3rd of November, and we definitely can’t wait.