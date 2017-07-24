Nation won’t be blinded by baseless allegations against ruling party, says CM Punjab

LAHORE: In a statement released Monday, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has said that the nation won’t be blinded by the baseless allegations against the most transparent leadership of the country.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has served the nation sincerely with all development projects being completed with transparency, he added.

Truth has prevailed over the negative politics based on lies, he said, adding, politicians who rely on lying have resorted to levelling baseless allegations.

Aiming at the opponents, Shahbaz said that lying does not revive political careers.