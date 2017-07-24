Marriyum says govt to make Pakistan a developed nation

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan will continue taking strides towards progress and prosperity.

In a statement, she said that the highest objective of making Pakistan a developed nation would be achieved. She quashed speculations that the PML-N was considering some alternative names for the premiership in a case of disqualification of the prime minister.

She said that those speculating in this regard and spreading rumors in the media would be proven wrong. In an interview, Marriyum said the prime minister by presenting himself for accountability in spite of his constitutional immunity has written a new history.

Now every person, especially public office holders, will have to pass through the process of accountability. She said that PTI chief Imran Khan has failed to provide his money trail and confessed that he had no record of his income as a cricketer.

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said that Imran Khan had admitted before the Supreme Court of not being able to provide a money trail of the purchase and later sale of his London apartment. He said Imran wants everyone to submit a money trail of their assets but when time for him to submit his money trail, he gives a ‘trail of lies’ instead of money.

Talking about the source of money for Imran’s Bani Gala estate, he said that it was unusual and unbelievable that a woman finances her ex-husband claiming, Imran is the only man on whom his former wife spends billions.

Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said all political parties should wait the decision of the Supreme Court on Panama Papers and avoid commenting on subjudice matters. The name of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not mentioned in Panama, even then he and his family presented themselves for accountability, he said.

The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was involved in taking foreign funding. He said that Imran had used derogatory language against the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-N but the government did not believe in politics of revenge.