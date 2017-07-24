Marriyum orders officials to contact, help Zar Sangha

State minister condemns assault on singer, her family

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday strongly condemned the attack and torturing of renowned Pushto singer Zar Sangha and her sons in Nowshera.

In a statement, she said that Zar Sangha was a true asset of Pakistan due to her unique and attractive style of singing. She said that such a heinous attack on the famous singer was really a very regrettable incident that exploded the myth of exemplary governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She regretted the fact that the provincial government did not even bother to condemn the incident what to speak of extending help and assistance to her and the family. Marriyum said that the federal government would not leave the artist alone in the hour of pain and agony as the artists serving the art were the pride of Pakistan.

She said that instructions had been issued to the officials concerned of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage for having immediate contact with Zar Sangha and to ensure every possible assistance to her.