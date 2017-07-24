Interior minister Chaudhry Nisar to hold press conference today

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali will be holding the much-anticipated press conference today. The press conference had originally been scheduled for Sunday at 5 pm.

It had been learnt that the reason behind the adjournment was Chaudhry Nisar’s illness, as he is reportedly suffering from back pain and has been advised for bed rest.

The interior minister has already had complaints of back pain and he was on rest last Tuesday as well for being ill.

It is relatable to mention here that after Nisar earlier announced to give his take on his ongoing rift with the party, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and another important member reached Punjab House to soothe the unconvinced minister.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members told the interior minister that he is a positive feature of the party, requested him to not hold the presser.

Nisar has told the PML-N leaders that he is still bound to party obedience, and any sort of irresponsible behaviour or statement should not be expected from him during the press conference, however, he possesses the right to express his complaints.