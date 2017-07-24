Heavy rains expected in southern, northeastern parts of country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday said that strong monsoon currents are penetrating into southern and north eastern parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and is likely to persist during the next few days.

Rain and thunderstorm are expected at a number of places in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Hazara, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad divisions, while at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad divisions and Gilgit Baltistan in the next 24 hours.