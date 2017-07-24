Hashmi says Chaudhry Nisar won’t leave PML-N

Veteran politician calls interior minister a reasonable, practical person

Former federal minister and veteran politician Javed Hashmi has said that his experience tells him Minister for Interior Affairs Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan will not leave the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N).

Speaking to media on Sunday, he said that Nisar should not leave the party but instead resign from his ministry. Terming Nisar an asset of his party, he said that the minister knows how to manoeuvre diplomatically amid political circles.

Hashmi said that Nisar was a reasonable and practical person, who does not want state institutions to clash. “Institutions should not interfere in politics,” he said. Hashmi was a senior PML-N member and close associate of Nawaz Sharif when he jumped ship to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in 2011.

However, the veteran politician parted ways with his new party in protest against PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s anti-democratic handling of the 2014 protest sit-in against the government.

Nisar skipped a crucial PML-N parliamentary party meeting last week whereas in the cabinet meeting a day prior to that, he reported lectured the participants for nearly an hour on their mishandling of the Panama Papers case.