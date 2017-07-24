Flight operations under govt Hajj scheme commence

Hajj flight operations under the government scheme started today. The first Hajj flight carrying three hundred and twenty-eight pilgrims left Islamabad airport on Monday morning for Madina.

The pilgrims were seen off at the airport by Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said the ministry has made elaborate arrangements in Makkah and Madina to facilitate the pilgrims in the best possible manner.

Speaking on the occasion, the acting Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan said the Kingdom makes comprehensive arrangements in order to ensure that the pilgrims perform their Hajj rituals with ease and comfort.

As many as four hundred and twenty-six flights from different parts of the country will reportedly airlift over one hundred and seven thousand pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. The flight operation will be completed by 26th of the next month.