First Hajj flight reaches Madina, Jeddah

The first Hajj flight PK 2003, carrying 329 hujjaj, had arrived at Prince Muhammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport, Madina on Monday.

According to a press release issued, the hujjaj have been received by the Saudi officials, including Pakistan Hajj Mission Director General in Jeddah, Sajid Yousafani, Deputy Consul General Asif Memon, Ashraf Lanjar, and other officials of the Consulate of Pakistan.

The second flight from Pakistan and first flight under the private Hajj scheme of Shaheen airline NL-751, carrying 253, hujjaj arrived at King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Jeddah.

The pilgrims were received by Director Hajj Imtiaz Shah M. Arshad Munir, Saeed Sarwar and other officials of the Consulate General of Pakistan and Pakistan Hajj Mission, Jeddah.

Chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Abdul Hakeem Al- Tamimi and other senior government officials of the Saudi government were also present at the airport to receive the pilgrims on their arrival.

The Hajj mission had also arranged welcome snacks for all the hujjaj on their arrival at the airport.