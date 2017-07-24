5 killed, several injured in blast near Arfa Karim Towers in Lahore

Lahore: At least 5 people have been killed and a dozen injured in a blast that took place near the Arfa Karim Towers, in the Sabzi Mandi area.

The explosion was reportedly heard on Ferozepur Road.

Rescue teams reached the site of the incident promptly. The wounded have been shifted to General Hospital with an emergency declared in nearby hospitals. The blast also affected 10 motor cycles parked nearby.

Nature of blast is still to be ascertained. The explosion reportedly took place when an old building in the area was being demolished.

As per reports, Arfa Karim Towers was evacuated following the blast.