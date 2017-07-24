England beat India by nine runs in thrilling Women’s World Cup final

India lose their last seven wickets for 28 to hand England a nail-biting victory at Lord’s

LONDON: Anya Shrubsole bowled England to a dramatic nine-run win over India in the Women’s World Cup final at Lord’s on Sunday.

India, set 229 to win, were well on course for victory at 191 for three in front of a full house of more than 26,000.

But the dismissal of opener Punam Raut, who made a fine 86, lbw to Shrubsole, sparked a stunning collapse.

Shrubsole took five wickets for 11 runs in 19 deliveries as India, bidding for a first World Cup title on the ground where their men’s side won an inaugural World Cup crown in 1983, slumped to 219 all out with eight balls left.

Pace bowler Shrubsole finished with record-breaking figures of six for 46 in 9.4 overs — the first five-wicket haul by any bowler in a Women’s World Cup final.

The victory gave England fourth World Cup title and third on home soil, as they gained revenge for their opening group stage loss to India.

‘Never give up’

“I’m a little bit lost for words, if I’m honest,” Shrubsole told Sky Sports.

“It was just an unbelievable game, we looked for a minute like we were out of it, but one of the great things about this team, we never give up.

“We knew if we got a couple we’d be right in the game and all was well in the end.” England captain Heather Knight added: “I can’t stop smiling. I am so proud of this group of girls. We made it hard for ourselves but I couldn’t care less.” Her side had a major rethink under coach Mark Robinson after themselves suffering a batting slump when they lost a Women’s World Twenty20 semi-final to Australia in India last year.

“Back in Delhi was a long time ago but it was the making of this team,” said Knight.

“Anya Shrubsole — what a hero.” India captain Mithali Raj admitted her side had “panicked” towards the finish.

“Credit to them. They kept their nerve. There was a time when the match was in the balance. We panicked and they came out victorious.