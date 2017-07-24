Child maid tortured in anchor Gharida Farooqi’s house

LAHORE: Sundar Police on Monday produced a girl before the local court after she was recovered from the house of renowned TV anchor Gharida Farooqi where she was kept in illegal detention and tortured.

According to documents available with Pakistan Today, citizen Muhammad Munir, a resident of Nankana Sahib District and father of the girl, had moved the court of Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Hafiq and stated that his 15-year-old daughter Sonia was working in the house of TV anchor Gharida Farooqi where she is torturing her and keeping her in illegal custody. He urged the court to order recovery of the girl. Upon his request, the court ordered the recovery of the girl from anchor’s house located in Bahria Town and sent her with her parents.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media where mother of the tortured girl and Gharida Farooqi are talking to each other. In the video, Gharida Farooqi is warning the mother of the girl to fled away. Replying Gharida, the mother of the girl said you have tortured my daughter and allow me to meet her. The anchor further said, “You have no proof that I have tortured the girl. Go to any hospital and bring proofs. You are telling a lie and I will tell what is punishment of telling a lie. I have spent Rs 40,000 on the girl. Return my money back and take the girl.”