Car bomb in Afghan capital at least 24, wounds 40: official sources

KABUL: A suicide car bombing in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Monday killed at least 24 people and wounded 40, doubling earlier casualty estimates, acting Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

Police cordoned off the area, located near the house of the deputy government Chief Executive Mohammad Mohaqiq but they said the target of the attack was so far unclear.

Acting Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said at least 12 people had been killed and 10 wounded but the casualty toll could rise further.

The latest suicide bombing adds to the unrelenting violence in Afghanistan, where at least 1,662 civilians were killed in the first half of the year. It came two weeks after the Daesh group claimed an attack on a mosque in the capital that killed at least four people.

Kabul has accounted for at least 20 percent of all civilian casualties this year, including at least 150 people killed in a massive truck bomb attack at the end of May, according to United Nations figures.

It also coincides with the US administration weighing up its strategic options for Afghanistan, including the possibility of sending more troops to bolster the training and advisory mission already helping Afghan forces.