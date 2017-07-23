YouTube will soon redirect users searching for IS videos to a different playlist

Youtube has announced that in some time anyone searching for videos linked to the terrorist group Islamic State (IS) would be redirected to a specially designed playlist.

The playlist will include music videos that denounce terrorism and violence.

YouTube said it wanted to help prevent people being radicalized by eliminating the ideology propagated by the terrorist group.

The company told the reporters that uploading IS propaganda was already against its terms and conditions.

In a blog post, the video-streaming giant said it was implementing ideas from the Redirect Method, a campaign that tries to steer the IS audience towards videos that debunk the group s recruitment tactics.

The music videos aim to target the propaganda spread by IS by claiming itself as a systematic organisation that provides good governance, is a strong military force, and that world powers are conspiring to harm Muslims.

Rather than producing new material, the playlists contain videos already uploaded to YouTube that present an opposing point of view, such as:

•testimony from people who have left IS, describing what life in the group was really like

•footage of a suffering elderly lady confronting two IS fighters and telling them to “return to the way of God”

•speeches by imams denouncing violence and extremism

•footage from inside IS-controlled areas, showing the reality of life there

YouTube said such content was already against its terms and conditions and was removed when discovered.