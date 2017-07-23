Trains resume operations following drivers’ protest

SUKKUR: Trains that halted their journeys in Karachi and other parts of Sindh resumed their journeys Sunday morning after a protest lodged by train drivers led to trains stopping their journeys at Rohri Station in Sukkur.

The Millat Express and Karakoram Express scheduled to travel from Karachi to Faisalabad and Lahore, respectively left for their destinations around 5am with substitute drivers on board, officials informed.

They further added that authorities are in search of other alternatives to resume operations of remaining trains.

Between Saturday and Sunday night, Pakistan Railways train drivers left their trains stranded at Rohri Station to protest for increased salaries and re employent of terminated staff members.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, in a press conference assured that railway operations will be back on track within 48 hours.

Rafique asked the protesting drivers to resume their duties assuring them of negotiations.

“Those who do not return to work will be going home,” said Rafique. He informed that 13 protesting drivers have been arrested and warned that terrorism cases would be lodged against them.

As many as 200 drivers had demanded for holidays and were determined to make the protest effective.

A Pakistan Railways spokesperson commented on the situation that strict action will be taken against the protesting drivers. “We will have cases registered against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act,” the spokesperson stated.

While the requests for the five-day-long holiday have been rejected, the spokesperson explained that the justified demands of drivers will be accepted.

The spokesperson, noting that the protesting drivers demanded their fired colleagues be reinstated, asserted that Pakistan Railways “will not be blackmailed by drivers involved in bloody accidents”.

Trains at 13 stations in the Sukkur Division were halted when the protest began.

Khyber Express and Sukkur Express, going to Karachi, were parked at Shahdadpur Station, while Shalimar Express (Karachi-Lahore), Allama Iqbal Express (Sialkot-Karachi), Pakistan Express (Rawalpindi-Karachi), and Fareed Express were stopped at Rohri Station.

Moreover, Tezgam, travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi, was halted at Begmaji Station.