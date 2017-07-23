Sounds of gunfire fill air as Balaj Tipu granted bail in murder case

LAHORE: Sounds of gunfire filled the air around Lahore’s old city on Sunday when supporters of Balaj Tipu celebrated the grant of bail to Tipu in a murder case.

Tipu, son of late Arif Ameer alias Tipu Truckanwala,was alleged of involvement in a murder case alongside his wife and several bodyguards at the Gawalmandi Police Station. The murder was claimed to have been the result of a property dispute.

As news of Tipu’s bail reached supporters, they fired automatic weapons into the air from the second floor of their house in Shalmi area of the city.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif taking notice of the incident, ordered the DIG Operations to take necessary action against those responsible.

He added that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

Cases against aerial firing can be registered under the relevant section of the Pakistan Penal Code as well as the Anti-Terrorism Act for endangering lives.